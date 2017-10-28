 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal To Undergo An Intense Physical Training For Odiyan!

Mohanlal's much awaited film Villain, did hit the theatres yesterday (October 27, 2107). Now, the actor will next be seen in Odiyan, which is expected to be the biggest ever film in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Reportedly, Mohanlal will be seen in different getups in this upcoming venture. The first two schedules of shoot have been completed and one more schedule is pending, which is expected to begin in February.

VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of Odiyan, took to Twitter to announce the completion of the second schedule. According to the reports, Mohanlal will shed as many as 15 kilos to portray the younger days of Odiyan Manikyan.

Recently, VA Shrikumar Menon confirmed that Mohanlal is on a high octane and intense physical training with a team of trainers, yoga masters and dermatoligists from France.
Take a look at tweet send out by VA Shrikumar Menon..

Well, we definitely can expect to see an all new Mohanlal in Odiyan. Once again, the actor is impressing one and all with his dedication and hardwork that he is putting in for the perfrction of a character.

Meanwhile, the climax sequence of Odiyan was filmed in a grand manner and the team almost took 25 days for the completion of shoot. Well, something really special is on its way. Let us wait for the grand arrival of Odiyan.

