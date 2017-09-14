 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain Audio Is Out!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is all set to release his upcoming movie Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan for this Pooja season. Recently, the team members finally released the audio songs of Villain, at a grand audio launch event.

The audio playlist of the Mohanlal movie consists of five songs, including the Villain promo song. The major highlight of the playlist is the Kandittum Kandittum song, which is sung by the legendary singer, Dr. KJ Yesudas.



Kandittum Kandittum song is penned by BK Harinarayanan, while Sithara Suresh has lent voice for the female version. Oppam fame band 4 Musics (Jim Jacob, Biby Mathew, Eldhose Alias and Justin James) have composed the songs for the movie.



Pathiye Nee by Haritha Balakrishnan, Angakale by Shakthisree Gopalan and Niranj Suresh, Villain Promo Song by Rashi Khanna and Niranj Suresh, are the rest of the songs in the playlist. All the songs are equally captivating, yet unique.



The audio release function, which was a star studded event, was attended by the cast and crew members of the movie and special guests, directors Joshiy and Siddique. Villain is expected to be released by the end of September 2017.