 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain Bags A Clean U!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to release his much-awaited movie Villain, this October. As per the latest reports from the sources, Villain has successfully completed the censor board formalities.

Director B Unnikrishnan recently revealed that the Mohanlal movie has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. The director, who revealed the news through his official Facebook page, also officially announced the release date.



Unnikrishnan confirmed that Villain will hit the theatres on October 27, Friday, as reported earlier. If the reports are to be true, the makers are planning to have a massive release for the Mohanlal starrer, which is an emotional thriller.



Mohanlal is essaying the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop in the movie, which is scripted by director B Unnikrishnan himself. Villain revolves around a murder investigation which turns Mathew Manjooran's life upside down.



Popular Tamil actor Vishal makes his Malayalam debut with Villain, by playing the main antagonist in the movie. Manju Warrier, Hansika Motwani, Rashi Khanna, and Srikanth appear in the other pivotal roles in the movie.



Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. 4 Musics band composes the songs. Sushin Shyam handles the background score. Villain is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.