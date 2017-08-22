 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Is This The Plot Of The Movie?

Villain, the highly anticipated action thriller which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is currently in the post-production stage. The movie marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal with director B Unnikrishnan, after Madambi, Grandmaster, and Mr. Fraud.

Director B Unnikrishnan himself scripted the movie, which features Mohanlal in the central character, ex-cop Mathew Manjooran. Villain will also mark the Mollywood entry of renowned production house Rockline Productions, which is best known for the Bollywood movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



Keep scrolling down to know some interesting details about the plot, star cast, and technical aspects of Villain...



The Rumoured Plot If the reports are to be believed, Villain revolves around an investigation, which revolves around the mysterious death of eight children.

Mohanlal's Mathew Manjooran Mathew Manjooran, the character played by Mohanlal, is an ex-cop who is forced to make a comeback to the police force. He is brought back to investigate the death of the children.

Vishal As Shakthivel Palaniswamy Vishal, the Tamil actor appears as Shakthivel Palaniswamy, who becomes a prime lead in Mathew Manjooran's investigation. The actor is playing a grey-shaded role in Villain, which is his Malayalam debut project.

Manju Warrier As Mrs. Mathew Manjooran The death investigation also has some strong connections with Mathew Manjooran's personal life. Manju Warrier, the star actress will make a brief appearance as Mrs. Mathew Manjooran in the movie.

Hansika Motwani As Shreya Hansika Motwani, the South siren makes her Mollywood debut by playing the role of Shreya, in Villain. Shreya has some connections with Shathivel Palaniswamy, which becomes a leading factor in Manjooran's investigation.

First 8K Movie In Indian Cinema Villain is the first Indian film to be made in 8K format. The team had used a special 'Red' camera of 'Weapon Helium 8K' series to shoot the Mohanlal starrer.



Raashi Khanna, the Telugu actress is making her Mollywood debut, by playing the role Harshita Chopra, a police officer in Villain. Senior actor Sreekanth is also entering Mollywood by playing Felix D Vincent. Both the Raashi and Sreekanth are also playing negative characters in Villain.



Siddique, Renji Panicker, Anand, Vinayakan, Idavela Babu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Aju Varghese, Antony Perumbavoor, Balaji, etc., essay the supporting roles in the Mohanlal movie. Manoj Paramahamsa, the renowned South Indian cinematographer, is the DOP.



Oppam fame music band 4 Musics has composed the songs of Villain. Sushin Shyam, who rose to fame through Ezra and The Great Father, handles the background score. Villain is expected to hit the theatres in October 2017.