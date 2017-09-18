 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain Sets A Record With Satellight Rights!

Villain, the Mohanlal starring action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Malayalam projects of the year. As per the latest reports, the Mohanlal movie which is directed by B Unnikrishnan has set a new record with its satellite right amount.

If the reports are to be believed, the satellite rights of Villain has been bagged by Surya TV, for a whopping amount of 7 Crores. It is the highest satellite right amount bagged by a Malayalam movie, in the history of the industry.



Recently, Villain has set multiple records in case of music rights and Hindi dubbing rights. The music rights of the movie were bagged by Junglee Music for 50 Lakhs, while the Hindi dubbing rights were sold for Rs. 1 Crore.



Villain, which is said to be a stylish thriller, features Mohanlal in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop. According to the complete actor, he is playing a unique character, which is different from his earlier roles, in the movie.



Vishal, the Tamil actor appears as Shaktivel Palaniswamy, the lead antagonist in Villain. Manju Warrier essays the role of Mathew Manjooran's wife. Villain, which is produced by Rockline Productions, is expected to be released in October 2017.