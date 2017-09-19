 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain To Release In October?

Mohanlal's Villain To Release In October?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Villain, the Mohanlal starring B Unnikrishnan movie is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2017. As per the sources close to the project, Villain will not the theatres by September last week, as expected.

If the reports are to be true, the team has decided to release the Mohanlal movie by the first week of October 2017. Thus, the B Unnikrishnan directorial will hit the theatres as a post-Pooja release of the year.

Initially, Villain was supposed to hit the theatres as an Eid release, in July 2017. But later the movie was postponed to Onam season and then to Pooja season, due to some unforeseen delay in the post-production works.

Mohanlal's Villain To Release In October?
Story first published: Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 10:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos