 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain To Release In October?

Villain, the Mohanlal starring B Unnikrishnan movie is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2017. As per the sources close to the project, Villain will not the theatres by September last week, as expected.

If the reports are to be true, the team has decided to release the Mohanlal movie by the first week of October 2017. Thus, the B Unnikrishnan directorial will hit the theatres as a post-Pooja release of the year.



Initially, Villain was supposed to hit the theatres as an Eid release, in July 2017. But later the movie was postponed to Onam season and then to Pooja season, due to some unforeseen delay in the post-production works.



Villain, which revolves around a murder investigation, features Mohanlal in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop. The movie depicts how Manjooran makes a comeback to the police force, to investigate the mysterious death of eight children.



Vishal appears as the lead antagonist Shakthivel Palaniswamy. Manju Warrier, Hansika Motwani, Rashi Khanna, Srikanth, etc., essays the other pivotal roles in the movie. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh for the banner Rockline Productions.