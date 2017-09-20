 »   »   » Mohanlal Vs Vijay: An Epic Box Office Clash On Cards?

It seems like the Kerala box office would get the chance to offer a platform for an epic box office clash, which would be between the movies of Mohanlal and Thalapathy Vijay.
Both Mohanlal and Vijay, enjoy a huge and dedicated fan base of their own and if a contest happens between these two stars, it would be simply magnanimous.
Mohanlal's next big release will be B Unnikrishnan'a Villain, which is being awaited with bated breath. Similar, is the case of Vijay's Mersal, directed by Atlee, which has a huge hype surrounding it. Now, what if these two films clash? Keep reading to know more about the same..
Villain Vs Mersal
Mersal, Vijay's upcoming film has been scheduled for a release during the Deepavali season. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal's Villain will also be making it to the theatres during the season on October 19, 2017. Official confirmations on exact the release dates are awaited from the makers of both the films.
A Big Release For Mersal
Vijay's Mersal has a huge hype surrounding it. The film is expected to get a massive release in Kerala and thus rewriting all the existing records associated with the release of the other language movie releases in Kerala.
Vijay Movies In Kerala..
Usually, Vijay movies get a solo release in Kerala, such is the huge reception that the actor's films receive in the state. Vijay, is definitely the most popular other language actor in Kerala.
Villain
Mohanlal starrer Villain is one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the year. Villain is expected to make a grand release in Kerala and set some new and big box office records, straight away.
The Other Language Versions Of Villain
Interestingly, Villain will have a Tamil version as well, and the makers are planning to release the film simultaneously in Tamil Nadu. If that happens, it would be really an exciting contest to watch out for.
Mohanlal & Vijay - When They Came Together
Interetingly, Mohanlal and Vijay have come together to conquer the box office, even in the past. Yes, we are talking about the Tamil movie Jilla, in which both of them shared the screen space. The film did get a massive opening at the box office and emerged as a success.