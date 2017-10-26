 »   »   » Yet Another Mollywood Cinematographer Is All Set To Make A Mark In Kollywood!

Mollywood cinematographers have gone on to make their presence felt in various film industries. Recently, we saw Jomon T John making an entry in Bollywood with the recently released film, Golmaal Again.

Now, a popular young cinematographer from Mollywood has been roped in for an upcoming big Tamil movie. Yes, we are talking about the heavily talented Girish Gangadharan, who has been roped in for the next film of actor Vijay.

According to the reports, this upcoming film of Vijay, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 62 will be helmed by AR Murugadoss. If reports are to be believed, the scripting of the film is in progress.

Meanwhile, this upcoming film will be Girish Gangadharan's second film in Kollywood. Earlier, he had cranked the camera for the bilingual movie Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. He handled the cinematography of the two segments, Rudra and Trilok.

Girish Gangadharan made his entry as a cinematographer with the film Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Later, he went on to impress the audiences with his works in films like Guppy, Angamaly Diaries, Kali etc. His next work is Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude.