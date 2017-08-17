 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Shahrukh Khan-Alia Bhatt Team's Dear Zindagi Is Remade In Malayalam?

Dear Zindagi, the popular Bollywood moviethat featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Shahrukh Khan in a crucial role, was a film that emerged as a big success at the box office.

The film, directed by Gauri Shinde narrated the simple tale of a cinematographer named Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt, who goes through relationship problems in her life. It is then that Jehangir Khan, a psychiatrist, (Shahrukh Khan) enters the scene to help her sort out her problems.



In fact, Dear Zindagi was indeed different from the usual Bollywood dramas, which rely heavily on cinematic elements. This film, rallied on the performances of its lead characters and certain soulful moments. It was really a pleasure to watch Shahrukh Khan in a different role, which he nailed it with his performance.



Dear Zindagi is worthy of a remake, even in Malayalam. Such is the concept that the film handled. What if the film gets a Malayalam remake? Who all can replace Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others, if ever such a remake happens? We discuss this interesting scenario here.



Namitha Pramod As Kaira (Alia Bhatt) It was Alia Bhatt, the powerhouse of talent who portrayed the complex role of Kaira. It is one such character, which goes through a lot of relationship issues and is definitely a performance-oriented role. In case of a Mollywood remake, Namitha Pramod shall be a good choice for the role and it is sure to explore the acting prowess in her.

Kunchacko Boban As Jehangir Khan (Shahrukh Khan) Shahrukh Khan had played an extended guest role in this film as Jehangir Khan, who is a psychiatrist. In fact, this role is so crucial in the film and he made it a memorable one with his performance. Coming to Mollywood, we feel that Kunchacko Boban shall be a good choice for this role as he can bring in that maturity that the character demands. The counselling sequences, for sure, will be handled effectively by Kunchacko Boban.

Sunny Wayne As Raghuvendar (Kunal Kapoor) Sunny Wayne shall be a good choice for the role of Raghuvendra, a film producer, who was once in love with Kaira, the lead character of the movie. It was Kunal Kapoor who played the role in the original and Sunny Wayne shall be a good choice for the role, which has good screen space in the movie.

Unni Mukundan As Rumi (Ali Zafar) Rumi is a singer and a musician, who lives like a free bird. In the due course of the story, Kaira gets to meet Rumi and is attracted towards him. It was Ali Zafar who played the role in the original and if ever a Malayalam remake happens, we feel that Unni Mukundan shall be a good choice for this short-yet-sweet role.

Tovino Thomas In A Guest Appearance (Aditya Roy Kapur) Well, this particular role was like an icing on the cake for the movie.Aditya Roy Kapur made a guest appearance as a person who meets Kaira, towards the end of the movie. In case of a remake, the role demands someone with an amazing screen presence like Tovino Thomas.



Well, those were our choices for a remake of Shahrukh Khan & Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi. Do you think these actors will make the perfect cast for a Mollywood remake? If not, comment in your choices for the same.