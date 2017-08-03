 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Ajith's Yennai Arindhaal Is Remade In Malayalam?

Ajith Kumar, or Thala Ajith, as he is fondly called by his fans and followers, did take the audiences for a real thrilling ride with the 2015 movie Yennai Arindhaal, which was captained by none other than the super-talented Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Yennai Arindhal, marked Ajith's first association with Gautham Menon and it has to be said that the tale of a police officer, did hit the right chord with the audiences.



In the movie, Thala Ajith got to play the role of an IPS officer named Sathyadev, and the film dealt with certain events that unfold in his life, subsequently. Yennai Arindhaal also features Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Arun Vijay etc., in important roles.



The film, which is yet another episode from the life of a police officer, is worthy of a remake in Malayalam. What if this Ajith starrer is remade in Malayalam? If such a remake happens, who will be the prefect choice to replace Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Arun Vijay, Anushka Shetty and others in the movie?



Keep scrolling down to know more about this..



Prithviraj As Sathyadev IPS (Ajith Kumar) Thala Ajith, with his super stylish act, did make the role of Sathyadev IPS, an earnest police officer, a memorable one. He also played the act of a doting father to full effect. Coming to Malayalam, we simply can't imagine anybody other than Prithviraj in the shoes of this well-written character. He is sure to give this particular character, everything it needs.

Nayantara As Hemanika (Trisha Krishnan) It was Trisha who portrayed the role of Hemanika, a dancer and a single mother, in the film. The romantic track between Sathyadev and Hemanika is a crucial part in the movie. In case a remake happens, we feel Nayantara shall be the best choice for this short yet impactful role. Presence of a big star like her, would do a lot good for the movie.

Sunny Wayne As Victor (Arun Vijay) The film Yennai Arindhaal is incomplete without the character Victor. Arun Vijay, who played this role in the original, got to play a character that would be a dream role for any actor.

For such a well-written negative character, with different layers, we need the presence of someone like Sunny Wayne, who is sure to give everything for the role. Importantly, the face-off between Prithviraj and Sunny Wayne, would be a real treat to watch.



Sshivada As Thenmozhi (Anushka Shetty) Anushka Shetty was the one who played the role of Thenmozhi, one of the leading ladies of the movie. If ever a Mollywood remake happens, we feel that actress Sshivada will be the right choice for this crucial role in the movie.

Parvati Nair As Elizabeth (Parvati Nair) Actress Parvati Nair got a big break with her role in this film, which had negative shades associated with it. Elizabeth, is the wife of Victor and her importance in the film grows as the story progresses. In case of a remake, we feel that she herself is the best choice for the role.

Suraj Venjaramoodu As Revolver Richard (Vivek) Revolver Richard, is the colleague and the close associate of Sathyadev. It was veteran actor Vivek, who played this matured role in the movie. In Malayalam, we feel that Suraj Venjaramoodu shall be a good option for this role, which is quite an important one in the movie.



Well, if such a remake happens, with such a huge star cast and some minor changes in the script to bring in that nativity factor, it would definitely be a big film to watch out for.