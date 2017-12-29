 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (December 2017): Masterpiece, Aadu 2 & Mayaanadhi Bag The Top Honours!

The last month of the year 2017 started off on a dull note, with not many big releases making it to the theatres. Later, towards the last week of the month, 5 Malayalam movies, in the form of Masterpiece, Aadu 2, Vimaanam, Mayaanadhi and Aana Alaralodaral had hit the theatres.
As expected, these movies have brought in some reasons to cheer for the Malayalam film industry and the month is all set to end on a high note. The much awaited films like Masterpiece and Aadu 2 have set the cash registers ringing at the box office. On this note, here we take you through a quick round-up of the month of December 2017. Get to know about the movie of the month, star of the month and much more..
Big Hits Of The Month
Well, the wait for the arrival of the big movies turned out to be a good one. Among the five big releases of the Christmas season, Masterpiece and Aadu 2 are on their way to emerge as big hits at the box office. Both the films have got a perfect start and are sure to scale to newer heights in the coming days.
Movie Of The Month
Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu is definitely the movie of the month. The film has been receiving amazing reviews, ever since its release on December 22, 2017. Mayaanadhi is undoubtedly one of the best movies of the year and this poignant tale of love has definitely won the hearts of the audiences
Stars Of The Month
Mammootty, has once again proved that he is the king of opening by registering an opening day collection record with Masterpiece. Once again, he has proved his amazing star power with the mega opening of Masterpiece. Mammootty and his energetic performance have been tagged as the biggest positives of the movie.
Aadu team, which bounced back strongly with Aadu 2 also deserves this big title. Aadu 2 has gone on to become a sensation and Shaji Pappan & team's second outing has etched a special place in the list of big hits.
Performances Of The Month
Words would be less to describe the performance of Aishwarya Lekshmi as a struggling actress and a lover in the film Mayaanadhi. Her portrayal of Aparna Ravi would rank among the best performances of the year. A matured and controlled performance, which is sure to fetch her more laurels.
Similarly, Tovino Thomas, has made the character Maathan, a memorable one. Definitely, Mayaanadhi features one of the best performances of the young actor and one would easily connect with this character, which rightly shows how well he has performed as the character.