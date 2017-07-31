 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (July 2017): Malayalam Movies Continue To Impress!

Finally, the month of July has come to an end. It has to be said that it has been a happening month, with the arrival of some big and small Malayalam movies.

As far as the month as a whole is considered, two young actors benefited the most. They are Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali, whose Malayalam movies Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum & Sunday Holiday respectively, minted the maximum money at the Kerala box office.(cover)



July witnessed the arrival of some hugely awaited Malayalam movies and as many as 13 Malayalam movies made it to the theatres. Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer Tiyaan, Sreenivasan Starrer Ayal Sasi, Asif Ali's Sunday Holiday, Aneesh Anwar's Basheerinte Premalekhanam, Vinay Forrt-Joju George team's Kadam Katha, etc., were the major Malayalam movies, which graced the theatres.



Here, we take you through a closing round-up of the month of July. Get to know about the movie of the month, star of the month & much more.



Movie Of The Month Sunday Holiday, came in to the theatres without much hype and hoolah but went on to make a mark at the box office, with its exceptional performance. This Asif Ali starrer, directed by Jis Joy has been receiving heavily positive reviews and the feel-good element in the film has pleased the audiences. Altogether, Sunday Holiday is the film that has successfully earned the tag of the movie of the month.

Star Of The Month Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has etched a special place in the minds of the audiences. So is the case of Fahadh Faasil, who impressed one and all with his breathtaking performance in the film.

He was the star of the month in the past month and is the star of this month, as well. Such is the huge impact that his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum created.

Performances Of The Month Well, Asif Ali, the actor is growing with each passing movie. Sunday Holiday is yet another example for that. His portrayal of a youngster named Amal, was subtle and sweet, which has earned him this title of the month.

Similar is the case of Aparna Balamurali who has given a towering performance in the film, as Anu, a bold girl. In fact, her portrayal of Anu could be considered on of the best in her career, so far.

On the other hand, there is Sreenivasan who gave a stunning performance as the lead character in the film Ayal Sasi. The audiences got to witness vintage Sreenivasan in this. The film couldn't make it big at the box office, but the movie is sure to win fanship upon the release of DVDs.

The Big Disappointment The month of July was expected to be ruled by Tiyaan, which indeed was one of the most awaited movies of the year. This big budget venture, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, featured Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles but the audiences weren't completely satisfied with the product that they got. The film received mainly negative reviews and failed to make any mark at the box office.

The Hot Topic Well, the entire film fraternity and the Kerala film audiences, were left in a state of shock, when actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case. This particular news hogged the limelight for the majority of the month, with TV channels and social media taking up this as the hot topic for discussions.

Dileep's bail pleas were rejected by the court and the actor continues to remain in judicial custody. The remand period of the actor has been extended till August 08, 2017.





Well, it seems like Asif Ali' Sunday Holiday and Fahadh Faasil's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will continue its good run in the next month, as well. Let us hope that these Malayalam will reach newer heights in the coming days.