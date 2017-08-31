 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (Aug 2017) : Before The Entry Of Velipadinte Pusthakam!

The month of August is all set to end in style with the big release of Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has hit the theatres today (August 31, 2017).
Velipadinte Pusthakam is one among the 4 big releases of the Onam season and is the last release of August. Before the release of Velipadinte Pusthakam, the month of August did witness the arrival of a good number of Malayalam movies, but not all of them went on to make a big impact.
It has to be said that August was not an impressive one for Malayalam movies. Now, It has to be seen whether Velipadinte Pusthakam will go on to make a difference. Chunkzz, Varnyathil Aashanka, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Bobby, Sarvopari Palakkaran etc., were the major releases of the month.
Here, we take you through a quick round-up on the month of August and get to know about the movie of the month, star of the month and much more. (Velipadinte Pusthakam has not been included, since the film only made it to the theatres today.
The Best Film Of The Month
It has to be said that Varnyathil Aashanka didn't get the credits that it rightly deserved. The film did go on to become a hit but still, the movie deserved much more. Varnyathil Aashanka won huge critical acclaim and this film can rightly be tagged as one of the best social satires of recent times. A nicely crafted film, which has a whole lot of inner layers.
The Big Hit Of The Month
Chunkzz, was one among the first releases of the month. This film did open to mixed responses but those negative reviews never affected the film's run at the box office. Youth audiences accepted this comedy entertainer and the film had a good run at the box office. Chunkzz, went on to emerge as a superhit and is definitely the top grosser of this month.
Performances Of The Month
Suraj Venjaramoodu continues to impress one and all with his ability to portray author backed characters to perfection. In Varnyathil Aashanka, he got to play the role of a common man named Dayanandan, which strikingly different from his previous role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The actor once again proved his versatility by getting in to the skin of the character and giving a top class performance.
Similarly, Kunchacko Boban impressed one and all with the role of Kavta Shivan in Varnyathil Aashanka. Definitely, this is one of the best roles that he has got in the recent times and he did put in his best for the perfection of the character.
Star Of The Month
This time its a director who has found a place in the list. It is a fact that Chunkzz did receive some harsh reviews and critics went on to pan Omar Lulu's work as a director. But, the film-maker went on to deliver a big hit with a venture, which had a whole lot of young actors in it. Once again, the director proved that he is a hit maker.
The Big Disappointment
Much was expected from Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, the Asif Ali starrer, which hit the theatres, this month. But contrary to the expectations, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham went on to become a half-baked attempt. Asif Ali too couldn't continue his success run as Thrissivaperoor Kliptham failed to make an impact at the box office.