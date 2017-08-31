 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (Aug 2017) : Before The Entry Of Velipadinte Pusthakam!

The month of August is all set to end in style with the big release of Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has hit the theatres today (August 31, 2017).

Velipadinte Pusthakam is one among the 4 big releases of the Onam season and is the last release of August. Before the release of Velipadinte Pusthakam, the month of August did witness the arrival of a good number of Malayalam movies, but not all of them went on to make a big impact.



It has to be said that August was not an impressive one for Malayalam movies. Now, It has to be seen whether Velipadinte Pusthakam will go on to make a difference. Chunkzz, Varnyathil Aashanka, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Bobby, Sarvopari Palakkaran etc., were the major releases of the month.



Here, we take you through a quick round-up on the month of August and get to know about the movie of the month, star of the month and much more. (Velipadinte Pusthakam has not been included, since the film only made it to the theatres today.

