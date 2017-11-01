 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (October 2017): Month That Marked The Arrival Of Highly Awaited Malayalam Movies!

We have said a goodbye to the month of October, which was in fact an average one for the Malayalam film industry. As far as the number of releases are concerned, the month was indeed a grand one since a good number of Malayalam movies made it to the theatres.

The industry witnessed the arrival of some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies of the season. Malayalam movies like Solo and Villain made it to the theatres in this month along with other movies like Kaattu, Lavakusha etc.



But, not all of them could make a big impact at the box office. On this note, we take you through a round-up of the month of October. Get to know about the big hits of the month, star of the month and much more.. (Villain, which hit the theatres just a few days back has not been considered in some of the sections as it is too early to decide on the final verdict of the film at the box office)

