 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (October 2017): Month That Marked The Arrival Of Highly Awaited Malayalam Movies!

We have said a goodbye to the month of October, which was in fact an average one for the Malayalam film industry. As far as the number of releases are concerned, the month was indeed a grand one since a good number of Malayalam movies made it to the theatres.
The industry witnessed the arrival of some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies of the season. Malayalam movies like Solo and Villain made it to the theatres in this month along with other movies like Kaattu, Lavakusha etc.
But, not all of them could make a big impact at the box office. On this note, we take you through a round-up of the month of October. Get to know about the big hits of the month, star of the month and much more.. (Villain, which hit the theatres just a few days back has not been considered in some of the sections as it is too early to decide on the final verdict of the film at the box office)
Movie Of The Month (Box Office)
Ramaleela has to be the movie of the month as far as box office performances are concerned. The film, which hit the theares towards the end of September continued its sensational run in the month of October, as well. Despite the arrival of other big movies, Ramaleela stood rock steady and thus giving the industry another blockbuster.
Performance Of The Month
With his portrayal of Mathew Manjooran in the film Villain, Mohanlal stole the hearts of the audiences. The performance of Mohanlal is rightly one of the biggest positives of the movie. Definitely, one of the finest performances of the actor in the recent times and undoubtedly, one of the best performances by a Malayalam actor from the films released in this year, so far.
Movies That Deserved More
It was disappointing to see some precious movies not making it big at the box office. Solo, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is definitely one of the best experimental efforts of recent times. The movie, which has dared to do something different definitely deserved a better treatment from the audiences.
On the other hand, Kaattu, which had the superb Arun Kumar Aravind as the captain of the ship is a classic piece of art. Despite getting amazingly positive reviews, the movie failed to make an impact at the box office.
Special Mentions (Performances)
Dulquer Salmaan is one such actor who is touching new heights with each movie of his. In Solo, the actor appeared in four different roles. A challenging task indeed and he came out successful with flying colours. He got in to the skin of each character and thus delivering one of the best performances of recent times.
Asif Ali got the role of his lifetime in the form of Nuhukannu in Kaattu. He completely transformed in to the character and gave a sensational performance. It was indeed great to see him scoring in each and every frame.
Stars Of The Month
Mohanlal, with the big arrival of Villain, proved that his crowd pulling capability is nothing less than phenomenal. Villain got a magnanimous opening at the Kerala box office and that solely is enough to tag him as the star of the month.
Meanwhile, Dileep made a big comeback to the league of blockbusters with Ramaleela. The film has emerged as a huge blockbuster with family audiences pouring in to the theatres.The film is gearing up to be the next 50-Crore grosser of Dileep.