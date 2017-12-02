 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (November 2017): Punyalan Private Limited & Jayasurya Rule Are The Big Winners!

We have said a goodbye to the month of November, which was not that a big one for the Malayalam film industry. At the same time, the month was ruled by Punyalan Private Limited, which was the one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the month.

Along with the Jayasurya starrer Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, some other Malayalam movies also made it to the theatres.



As many as 15 Malayalam movies made it to the theatres in November. Goodalochana, Overtake, Zacharuapothen Jeevichirippund, Chippy, Gandhinagarile Unniyarcha, Hello Dubaikkaran, Chakkaramaavin Kombathu, Paathi, Pashu, Punyalan Private Limited, Y, 6 Viralukal, Chembarathipoo, History Of Joy, Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam etc., were the Malayalam movies released in the past month.



Keep scrolling down to know more about the movies of the month, star of the month and much more..

