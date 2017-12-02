 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (November 2017): Punyalan Private Limited & Jayasurya Rule Are The Big Winners!

We have said a goodbye to the month of November, which was not that a big one for the Malayalam film industry. At the same time, the month was ruled by Punyalan Private Limited, which was the one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the month.
Along with the Jayasurya starrer Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, some other Malayalam movies also made it to the theatres.
As many as 15 Malayalam movies made it to the theatres in November. Goodalochana, Overtake, Zacharuapothen Jeevichirippund, Chippy, Gandhinagarile Unniyarcha, Hello Dubaikkaran, Chakkaramaavin Kombathu, Paathi, Pashu, Punyalan Private Limited, Y, 6 Viralukal, Chembarathipoo, History Of Joy, Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam etc., were the Malayalam movies released in the past month.
Keep scrolling down to know more about the movies of the month, star of the month and much more..
Movie Of The Month
Punyalan Private Limited, which was the much awaited film of the month has rightly fetched the title of the movie of the month. The film had opened to glowing reviews and has gone to become a bigger hit than its prequel, Punyalan Agarbathis.
Notable Mentions
There were some other films, which should get a notable mention. Malayalam movies like Y, Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam, Chembarathipoo, History Of Joy etc., did get decent reviews upon their release and are still continuing their run in the theatres.
Star Of The Month
Jayasurya is back to form with Punyalan Private Limited. He has put up a sensational performance as Joy Thakkolkkaran and has been successful in bringing back the much acclaimed character through the sequel. The success of Punyalan Private Limited rightly shows the big success that the actor in Jayasurya has achieved.
Announcement Of The Month
Well, in the month of November, there came a big announcement in the form of Bilal, which will be a sequel to the 2007 movie Big B, starring Mammootty. Amal Neerad, who had directed the original, took to Facebook to officially announce the sequel, which will come out in the theatres in 2018.
Other Language Movies
The month of November did witness the arrival of some promising Tamil movies. Aval, Aramm and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru were the major releases of the past month and all three of them fetched amazing reviews in Kerala. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has been doing a fine business in the theatres.