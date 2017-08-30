 »   »   » Bijibal Maniyil's Wife Shanthi Passes Away

Popular music director of Malayalam cinema, Bijibal Maniyil's wife, Santhi Mohandas, passed away during the early morning hours on 29th August 2017 in a private hospital. She was under treatment for the last few days following a brain hemorrhage.

Shanti, a 36-year-old professional classical dancer entered wedlock with Bijibal in 2002 and they have two children, Devadutt and Daya. Bijibal Maniyil is a National Award winning Indian composer and playback singer in the Malayalam film industry.

One of Santhi's dance choreographies for Bijibal's composition had gone viral recently. She had choreographed and presented a classical dance for 'Sakaladeva Nuthe', an original Sanskrit composition on Goddess Saraswati in Raga Shreeranjani. It is sung by Soumya Ramakrishnan and Sangeeta Srikant and written by Santhosh Varma.

This news comes in as a shocker to all her followers and fraternity of their respective industries. Our deepest condolences to the departed soul and we pray that the Almighty infuses confidence and strength in the family.