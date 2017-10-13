 »   »   » My Story Controversy: Parvathy Supports Prithviraj

As we all know, Prithviraj and My Story director Roshni Dinaker's equation has been going through a rough patch after the latter filed a complaint against the actor with the Kerala Film Chamber. But now, Prithviraj's My Story co-star Parvathy has come forward in support of the actor.

Roshni Dinaker had alleged that the shooting of My Story has been delayed, as Prithviraj hasn't allotted dates for the project. She also added that he refused to have a conversation with the team members unless he was paid Rs. 1 Crores.



Parvathy, who came forward in support of Prithviraj in a recent interview, dismissed the reports stating that they are totally baseless. The actress stated that the allegations against Prithviraj are completely false, and they can prove it.



According to Parvathy, the allegations against the actor is really brutal. Even though Prithviraj has been maintaining a dignified silence over the issue, Parvathy believes that it is her responsibility to speak up for a man, who has been wronged.



Along with Parvathy, Shankar Ramakrishnan, the writer of My Story, and actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Nandhu have come out supporting Prithviraj. The trio asserted that Prithvi is one of the most professional artists of the industry, and the allegations are totally false.