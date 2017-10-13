 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT: Nazriya Nazim Being Considered For Dulquer Salmaan's Next Project?

Nazriya Nazim, the much loved actress of Mollywood did take a sabattical from films after her marriage with Fahadh Faasil in the year 2014. The Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting to see her onscreen, yet again.
It was then that reports came in regarding her comeback to films. Now, Nazriya Nazim is all set to make a re-entry to films with Anjali Menon's next movie in Malayalam, which will feature Prithviraj in the lead role. Reportedly, the film is all set to go on floors.
Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Nazriya Nazim has been approached for an upcoming film of Dulquer Salmaan. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Dulquer Salmaan's Next Project In Tamil
Dulquer Salmaan's next film will be in Tamil and the movie will be directed by debutant Ra. Karthik. Reportedly, this upcoming film, which will be a travel based film and will feature 4 leading ladies.
Nazriya Nazim Being Considered For The Film?
Now, speculations are rife that Nazriya Nazim has been approached to play one of the leading roles in the movie. No, official confirmation has been made regarding the same. Name of popular Malayalam actress Parvathy is also doing the rounds for one of the roles in the movie.
What the Director Has To Say..!
According to a report by Times Of India, the director of the film Ra. Karthik stated that the team has approached a few heroines for the movie but nobody has been confirmed yet. Well, let us wait for the official announcement from the team.