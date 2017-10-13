 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT: Nazriya Nazim Being Considered For Dulquer Salmaan's Next Project?

Nazriya Nazim, the much loved actress of Mollywood did take a sabattical from films after her marriage with Fahadh Faasil in the year 2014. The Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting to see her onscreen, yet again.

It was then that reports came in regarding her comeback to films. Now, Nazriya Nazim is all set to make a re-entry to films with Anjali Menon's next movie in Malayalam, which will feature Prithviraj in the lead role. Reportedly, the film is all set to go on floors.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Nazriya Nazim has been approached for an upcoming film of Dulquer Salmaan. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.