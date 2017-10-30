 »   »   » FINALLY! Nazriya Nazim Officially Announces Her Comeback Movie!

Nazriya Nazim, the most loved actress of Mollywood did take a sabbatical from acting post her marriage with Fahadh Faasil in the year 2014. The actress was previously seen in the film Bangalore Days (2014), which eventually went on to become a huge blockbuster.

Recently, reports came in that Nazriya Nazim is all set to make a comeback to films with Anjali Menon's next film, which is all set to go on floors.

Now, Nazriya Nazim has officially announced her comeback plans. Popular actress took to Facebook to officially confirm that she is making comeback with Anjali Menon's next movie, which also features Prithviraj and Parvathy in important roles.

Well, that's indeed a great news and it would be great to see this Kerala State Award winner back in the big screen that too in an Anjali Menon movie.

Nazriya Nazim made her debut as a leading lady with the film Neram, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. Later, she also went on to make a big mark in Tamil films and thus earning a huge fan base out there, as well.