 »   »   » TAKE A LOOK! Location Stills From Nazriya Nazim's Comeback Movie Goes VIRAL!

Nazriya Nazim, the much loved actress of the South Indian film industry is gearing up for a comeback after a gap of 3 years. The actress has chosen Anjali Menon's upcoming film as her comeback venture.

Prithviraj will be seen essaying the leading role in the venture, which is reportedly based on relationships. The shoot of the film commenced early this month in Ooty.

Now, some of the unofficial location stills of this upcoming film have gone viral. Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim are seen in these pictures.

According to the reports, the shoot of the film is progressing in Ooty. If reports are to be believed, Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim will be seen playing brother and sister in this highly awaited venture.

Apart from them, Parvathy will also essay an equally important role in this yet-to-be-titled movie. Reportedly, this film will feature Prithviraj's character, as a brother and a lover. Some portions of the film will also be shot in UAE.

Director Ranjith will be seen essaying Prithviraj's father in this upcoming film. Bollywood actor Atul Kularni, Rosshan Mathew, Vijayaraghavan, Mala Parvathy etc., are also a part of the cast list.