 »   »   » Neeraj Madhav To Join Biju Menon's Rosapoo!

Rosapoo, is an upcoming film, which will feature actor Biju Menon in the lead role. This upcoming film, which will be helmed by Vinu Joseph has been in the news in the recent times.

Most recently, it was announced that popular actress Anjali will make a comeback to Mollywood with this film. Now, actor Neeraj Madhav too is all set to join this promising venture, featuring Biju Menon in the lead role.

In fact, actor Neeraj Madhav himself took to Facebook to officially announce his association with this Biju Menon starrer. Take a look at the Facebook post of Neeraj Madhav.

Reportedly, Neeraj Madhav will be seen playing an equally important role in this Biju Menon starrer. Earlier, Sunny Wayne was roped in for this role but he actor had to opt out of the movie, due to date conflicts.

Interestingly, Rosapoo will mark the fourth association of Neeraj Madhav and Biju Menon. Earlier, they have shared the screen space in movies like Madhuranaranga and Kunjiramayanam. They will also be seen together in the upcoming film Lava Kusha, which has its script penned by Neeraj Madhav himself.