 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Is Excited!

Nivin Pauly is going through an excellent phase in his career, with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. In a recent interview, Nivin opened up about working one of his favourite actresses, Trisha Krishnan, in his next.

As we all know, Nivin Pauly will be seen romancing Trisha Krishnan in his upcoming movie Hey Jude, directed by Shyamaprasad. Interestingly, the actor has always been a great fan of the actress and feels that he is extremely lucky to work with her.



According to Nivin Pauly, he was a fan of Trisha since she started acting in films. He became a die-hard fan of the actress after watching her performance in Gautham Menon's blockbuster movie, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.



Nivin Pauly has always mentioned Trisha Krishnan as his favourite actress, in all the interviews during the early stage of his career. Now, the actor has finally got an opportunity to play the lead role in the movie, which marks Trisha's Mollywood debut.



As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly is appearing as the titular character, Jude in Hey Jude. Trisha Krishnan, on the other hand, appears in the role of Crystal. Hey Jude revolves around the transformation of Jude after Crystal enters his life.

