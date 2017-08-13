 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Amala Paul's Character Sketch Is Out!

Amala Paul is all set to essay the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly, in the upcoming historical drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. The character sketch of Amala from the movie has been going viral on social media.

The actress, who is appearing as Kayamkulam Kochunni's love interest in the movie, looks simply different in the character sketch. Amala is sporting a different look, with a unique hairdo, silver ornaments, and kohled eyes, in the character sketch.



From the image, it is evident that Amala Paul, who is best known for her glamorous avathars, will be going for a total makeover with Kayamkulam Kochunni. The further details about her character are expected to be revealed soon.



Kayamkulam Kochunni is based on the Kayamkulam Kochunni stories, mentioned in Aithihyamala, by Kottarathil Shankunni. Scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay scripted the film with the help of a history students' group, after a 2-year-long research.



According to the sources close to the project, the movie will concentrate more on Kayamkulam Kochunni's personal life, especially his love life. A debutante will essay the female lead in the movie, which will have many new faces in the star cast.



Kabali music director Santhosh Narayanan and Baahubali sound designer Satheesh will be a part of the prestigious project. Kayamkulam Kochunni is produced by Gokulan Gopalan, for Sree Gokulam Films.

