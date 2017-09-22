 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Here Is An Update

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming historical drama which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the year. The movie, which is directed by Roshan Andrews is expected to start rolling by October 2017.

As per the latest reports, senior actor Babu Antony has joined the star cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni. If the reports are to be true, Babu Antony will be playing the role of Kochunni's mentor, Thangal in the movie.