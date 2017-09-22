 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Here Is An Update

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming historical drama which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the year. The movie, which is directed by Roshan Andrews is expected to start rolling by October 2017.

As per the latest reports, senior actor Babu Antony has joined the star cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni. If the reports are to be true, Babu Antony will be playing the role of Kochunni's mentor, Thangal in the movie.



Kayamkulam Kochunni is based on the Kayamkulam Kochunni stories, mentioned in Aithihyamala, by Kottarathil Shankunni. Scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay scripted the film with the help of a history students' group, after a 2-year-long research.



According to the sources close to the project, the movie will concentrate more on Kayamkulam Kochunni's personal life, especially his love life. The movie will feature Amala Paul and Kannada actress Priyanka Thimmesh as the female leads.



Kabali music director Santhosh Narayanan composes the songs and background score. Baahubali sound designer Satheesh will be a part of the prestigious project. Kayamkulam Kochunni is produced by Gokulan Gopalan, under the banner Sree Gokulam Films.