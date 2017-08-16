 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Star Cast Revealed!

Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Star Cast Revealed!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starring historical drama, is one of the most-awaited future projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Roshan Andrews, is based on Kochunni stories of Aithihyamala.

National Award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Kayamkulam Kochunni. The movie, which features Nivin Pauly as Kochunni, the golden-hearted highwayman, is expected to start rolling in September.

Here is everything you want to know about Kayamkulam Kochunni star cast...

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos