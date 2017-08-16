 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Star Cast Revealed!

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starring historical drama, is one of the most-awaited future projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Roshan Andrews, is based on Kochunni stories of Aithihyamala.

National Award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Kayamkulam Kochunni. The movie, which features Nivin Pauly as Kochunni, the golden-hearted highwayman, is expected to start rolling in September.

Here is everything you want to know about Kayamkulam Kochunni star cast...