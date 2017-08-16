 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Star Cast Revealed!

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starring historical drama, is one of the most-awaited future projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Roshan Andrews, is based on Kochunni stories of Aithihyamala.

National Award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has penned the screenplay and dialogues for Kayamkulam Kochunni. The movie, which features Nivin Pauly as Kochunni, the golden-hearted highwayman, is expected to start rolling in September.



Here is everything you want to know about Kayamkulam Kochunni star cast...



Priyanka Thimmesh Priyanka, the budding Kannada actress is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actress, who will appear in a pivotal role in the movie, was selected through auditions.

Sarathkumar The senior Tamil actor, who has appeared in several Malayalam films like Pazhassi Raja and Christian Brother, is making a comeback to the industry after a short hiatus with Kayamkulam Kochunni. Reportedly, Sarathkumar is appearing as the main antagonist.

Sunny Wayne Sunny Wayne is all set to team up with Nivin Pauly after Thattathin Marayathu, by playing an important role in Kayamkulam Kochunni. His role in the movie is expected to be revealed soon.

Sarath Kumar (Angamaly Diaries) Sarath Kumar, the young actor who made a fantastic debut with Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries, is also said to be a part of the Kayamkulam Kochunni star cast. The actor is said to be playing a key role in the movie.

Amala Paul Amala Paul, the south siren will share the screen with Nivin Pauly for the second time, by playing the female lead in Kayamkulam Kochunni. She is reportedly appearing as Kochunni's lady love in the movie.

Nivin Pauly As Kayamkulam Kochunni Nivin Pauly is playing the titular character Kayamkulam Kochunni, the highwayman. The actor is reportedly planning to shed a few extra kilos, and learn Kalaripayattu, for the perfection of his character in the movie.



According to the sources close to the project, the team is planning to shoot Kayamkulam Kochunni at the various locations of Kayamkulam and Sir Lanka. Lead actor Nivin Pauly will be using the ancient Travancore slang, for his role in the movie.



The magnum opus, which was scripted after a 2-year-long research, will also have some big names of the Indian film industry, in its technical crew. The movie will reportedly mark the Malayalam debut of Binod Pradhan, the veteran Bollywood cinematographer.



Santhosh Narayanan, the Kabali fame musician will make his Mollywood debut, by composing the music. Baahubali fame sound designer Satheesh handles the audio department. Kayamkulam Kochunni is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, for Sree Gokulam Films.