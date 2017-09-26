 »   »   » FINALLY! Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni Starts Rolling

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the highly anticipated historical drama, which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has finally started rolling. The team recently began the shooting of the big budget venture, which is directed by Roshan Andrews.

According to the sources close to the project, the team is planning to shoot Kayamkulam Kochunni at the various locations of Kayamkulam and Sir Lanka. The Nivin Pauly movie scripted by National Award-winners Bobby & Sanjay, after 2-years long research.



Interestingly, Nivin Pauly is currently busy learning the martial arts form Kalaripayattu, for the perfection of his character in the movie. Along with Nivin, Sunny Wayne and Baby Antony, who essay the supporting roles in Kayamkulam Kochunni, are also learning Kalari.



Amala Paul has reportedly been roped in, to essay the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie. Priyanka Thimmesh, the Kannada actress will appear in a pivotal role. Reportedly, the movie will feature a bunch of newcomers in the other key roles.



Kayamkulam Kochunni will also mark the Malayalam debut of Binod Pradhan, the renowned Bollywood cinematographer and Santhosh Narayanan, the Kabali fame music director. The much-awaited movie is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, for the banner Sree Gokulam Films.