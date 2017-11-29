 »   »   » Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban & Others Laud Parvathy & Mahesh Narayanan For The Big Win At IFFI 2017!

Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban & Others Laud Parvathy & Mahesh Narayanan For The Big Win At IFFI 2017!

Yesterday (November 28, 2017), turned out be a real gem of a day for the entire Malayalam film industry as Parvathy and the film Take Off, won big awards at the IFFI 2017.

Parvathy, by winning the title for the Best Actor (Female) made the entire Malayalam film industry proud. She became the first ever Malayalam actress to win this big title in the history of IFFI.

Similarly, Mahesh Narayanan also proved that Mollywood film-makers are a class apart, by winning a special Jury Award for Take Off.

Well, it indeed is a proud moment for Mollywood as a Malayalam film has competed with some of the best works across the globe and emerged as big winners.

On the big occasion many prominent Mollywood celebrities including actors like Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban and others made it a point to congratulate Parvathy, Mahesh Narayanan and Take Off, for the big win...

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban, who played an equally important role in Take Off was overjoyed with the big win of Take Off and Parvathy at IFFI 2017. Through his Facebook post, Kunchacko Boban conveyed that the dreams and wishes of Rajesh Pillai, for whom the film has been dedicated to, are still flying high.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly, the young sensation of Mollywood too, made it a point to send out his message upon the big win. He congratulated Mahesh Narayanan and Parvathy for the big win at IFFI 2017.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier had some great words for the entire team of Take Off. The popular actress congratulated them for the big win and also thanked her dear friend Parvathy, for making the entire industry proud.

Aashiq Abu

Aashiq Abu is one such film-maker who always makes it a point to laud the good works of his colleagues. The popular film-maker congratulated Parvathy, Mahesh Narayanan and the entire team of Take Off for winning the major awards at IFFI 2017.

Asif Ali

Asif Ali, the young actor of Malayalam cinema was also a part of this highly acclaimed film. He played a crucial role in Take Off, for which he received a lot of praises. The young actor took to Facebook to congratulate Parvathy, Mahesh Narayanan and the entire team of the movie.

Rima Kallingal

Rima Kallingal, the talented actress of Mollywood wished Parvathy and Mahesh Narayanan in style. The actress posted a photo of the actress and the director, which has them holding the awards.

Geethu Mohandas

Geethu Mohandas, the popular actress-turned-film-maker wished Parvathy on winning the big award. The actress's Facebook post read as "Atta girl Parvathy!!! Welcome to the festivals!!"

Story first published: Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 17:55 [IST]
