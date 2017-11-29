 »   »   » Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban & Others Laud Parvathy & Mahesh Narayanan For The Big Win At IFFI 2017!

Yesterday (November 28, 2017), turned out be a real gem of a day for the entire Malayalam film industry as Parvathy and the film Take Off, won big awards at the IFFI 2017.

Parvathy, by winning the title for the Best Actor (Female) made the entire Malayalam film industry proud. She became the first ever Malayalam actress to win this big title in the history of IFFI.



Similarly, Mahesh Narayanan also proved that Mollywood film-makers are a class apart, by winning a special Jury Award for Take Off.



Well, it indeed is a proud moment for Mollywood as a Malayalam film has competed with some of the best works across the globe and emerged as big winners.



On the big occasion many prominent Mollywood celebrities including actors like Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban and others made it a point to congratulate Parvathy, Mahesh Narayanan and Take Off, for the big win...

