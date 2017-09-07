 »   »   » Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara's Love Action Drama: A Change In Schedule!

Love Action Drama is the upcoming Malayalam film, which would mark the debut of popular actor Dhyan Sreenivasan as a director. Interestingly, Dhyan Sreenivasan has roped in Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara for the movie.

Earlier, it was reported that this Nivin Pauly starrer might go on floors by the month of October. But now, it seems like there is a change in schedule.

According to a latest report by Times Of India, the shoot of the film has been pushed forward ahead. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara team's Love Action Drama will only go on floors by next year.

Reportedly, Love Action Drama is expected to be a new take on the yesteryear film Vadukkunokkiyanthram. Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara will essay the characters, Dineshan and Sobha respectively.

On the work front, Nayanthara is busy with her projects in Tamil & Telugu. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly will next join the sets of his upcoming big budget project Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to be the biggest ever movie in the career of the actor. After that, he is expected to join the second schedule of Moothon, which will be held in Lakshadweep.