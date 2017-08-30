 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Reminisces The Shooting Days Of Njanduklaude Naattil Oridavela!

The upcoming Onam season is all set to be a grand one for all the fans of Nivin Pauly, as the actor is all gearing up to set the box office on fire with the upcoming big release Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.

This Nivin Pauly starrer will hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 and the expectations are good enough on this venture, directed by debutant Althaf Salim.



Before the release of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, Nivin Pauly took to Facebook to release the making video of the film. He had some great words to say about the shooting days of the movie.



According to him, the shooting days of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavlea will remain an unforgettable experience for the entire team. He also added that the moments that the entire crew shared will always stay with them forever and towards the end of the shoot, all the members were like a family.



Here is the complete Facebook post of Nivin pauly, regarding the shooting days of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.







Well, from the making video, it seems like Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is a fresh attempt and would be a perfect treat for the audiences during this upcoming season.



Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also features Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Siju Wilson, Srinda Arhaan, Krishna Sankar, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup etc., in important roles.