 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Bags A Clean 'U' Certificate

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the much-awaited upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres for this Onam. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Althaf Salim, has recently finished the censoring formalities.

The Nivin Pauly movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. Lead actor cum producer Nivin revealed the news through his official Facebook page, recently.



Nivin Pauly is appearing as the central character Kurian Chacko, who comes back to Kerala from London, to enjoy a vacation with his family. The movie is scripted by director Althaf Salim, himself.



Actor-director Lal and senior actress Shanthi Krishna essay the roles of Kurian Chacko's parents in the movie. Debutante Aishwarya Lekshmi and Njan Steve Lopez fame Ahaana Krishna essay the female leads in the movie.



Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Krishnashankar, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, etc., in the supporting roles. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for Pauly Jr. Pictures.