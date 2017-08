Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the upcoming Nivin Pauly movie has been slated to hit the theatres for Onam 2017. Recently, lead actor Nivin revealed the official first look poster of Premam fame Krishna Sankar, through his Facebook page.

Krishna Sankar, who essayed the role of Koya in Premam, is joining hands with Nivin Pauly once again with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The actor is essaying the role of Subbu in the movie.