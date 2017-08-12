 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: Meet Rachel

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer has been slated to hit the theaters for this Onam. The movie will introduce a new leading lady into the industry, Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Recently, lead actor Nivin Pauly revealed the first look of Aishwarya Lekshmi from Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, through his official Facebook page. The actor also introduced Aishwarya's character Rachel, through his Facebook post.



Aishwarya Lekshmi is appearing in the role of Rachel, the love interest of Nivin Pauly's character Kurian Chacko, in the movie. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is written and directed by Althaf Salim, the young actor who has appeared alongside Nivin in Premam and Sakhavu.



Ahaana Krishna, the Njan Steve Lopez fame actress is appearing as the second female lead in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Ahaana is essaying the role Sarah Chacko, the younger sister of Nivin Pauly's Kurian Chacko.



Senior actress Shanthi Krishna and actor-director Lal appear as Nivin Pauly's parents in the movie. Saju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Sharaf U Dheen, etc., essay the supporting roles.



Newcomer Mukesh Muralidharan is the director of photography. Bijibal's former associate Justin Varghese composes the music. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for Pauly Jr. Pictures.

