Nivin Pauly is back in the role of a producer, with the upcoming family entertainer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Recently, lead actor-producer Nivin revealed the first look poster of Saiju Kurup, who play a pivotal role in the movie.

Interestingly, Saiju Kurup is playing the role of Saiju in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is written and directed by newcomer Althaf Salim. Saiju is a very straightforward, genuine man, who is full of energy.