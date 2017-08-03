 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: Meet Sheela Chacko!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the upcoming Nivin Pauly movie, is one of the most-awaited projects of the year. The movie, which started rolling in 2016, is finally all set to hit the theaters as an Onam 2017 release.

Recently, lead actor Nivin Pauly officially revealed the first look poster of Shanthi Krishna, the senior actress who is making a comeback to Mollywood with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Shanthi is appearing in the role of Sheela Chacko, in the movie.



The poster introduces Sheela as a super-cool lady. Unlike her husband Chacko, played by actor-director Lal, Sheela Chacko is a fun-loving, bubbly woman. Shanthi Krishna looks totally beautiful in her first look poster.



The team had officially introduced Lal's character Chacko, a man who gets irritated very often, through an official poster recently. Both Shanthi Krishna and Lal are said to be playing very interesting roles in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.



The movie will mark the directorial debut of actor Althaf Salim, who has appeared with Nivin Pauly in Premam and Sakhavu. Debutante Aishwarya Lekshmi and Njan Steve Lopez fame Ahaana Krishna essay the female leads in the movie.



Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Krishnashankar, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, etc., in the supporting roles. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for Pauly Jr. Pictures.