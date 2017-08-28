 »   »   » IN PICS: Nivin Pauly-Rinna Joy's Daughter Christened!

Nivin Pauly, the young actor, and wife Rinna Joy welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on May 25, 2017. The crowd-puller had made headlines, by gifting a Mini Cooper S for his little daughter.

Rinna Joy and Nivin Pauly recently celebrated the christening ceremony of their little princess, in a grand event. The ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities from the film industry, including Nivin Pauly's close friend Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu.



Here are some special pictures clicked from the christening ceremony of Nivin and Rinna's daughter...



Nivin & Rinna's Little Princess Is Named... Rinna Joy and Nivin Pauly's little princess has been named as Rose Teresa. Here are the pictures of the special baptism cake and candle.

Industry Friends Nivin Pauly's close industry friends, including Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, producer Anto Joseph attended the baptism ceremony. Here is Nivin's selfie with the trio.

A Glimpse Of Rose Teresa Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy poses with a family friend. We can see a glimpse of the couple's little daughter Rose Teresa in the lovely picture.

Toned Down Nivin Nivin Pauly has shed a few extra kilos, and it is quite visible in the pictures from the event. The actor is currently preparing for his ambitious project Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Kunchacko Boban's Selfie Here is a special selfie of Kunchacko Boban, with Nivi Pauly and producer Anto Joseph. Kunchacko is a very close family friend of Nivin and Rinna.

Nivin & Rinna's Selfie Here is Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy's selfie with their relatives. Rinna, who is enjoying motherhood for the second time, has been staying away from the limelight from the past few months.

Viral Story The pictures from the baptism ceremony of Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy has been going viral on social media. Now, the fans are waiting for the first picture of Rose Teresa.



It was a love marriage for the Nivin and Rinna, who tied the knot on August 28th, 2010. The couple, who were best friends from the first year of college, tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony held at Syro Malabar Catholic Church, Aluva. Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy's first child is the 5 years old Daveed Pauly, who was born in 2012.



Nivin Pauly will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which will hit the theatres on September 1. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming romantic drama Hey Jude, which features Trisha Krishnan in the female lead.