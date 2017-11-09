 »   »   » Nivin Pauly & Rosshan Andrrews To Team Up Once Again?

Nivin Pauly's upcoming projects are high on expectations and those films would definitely explore the actor in him. The prominent among them is Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and featuring the young actor in the lead role.

Rosshan Andrrews is one of the most prolific film-makers of Mollywood and he has brought out the best of his actors in most of his movies. Upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni marks Nivin Pauly and the film-maker's first association.

Now, it seems like the duo is all set to team up yet again, after Kayamkulam Kochunni. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Rosshan Andrrews is planning to cast Nivin pauly in his next venture, as well. Keep scrolling down to know more regarding the same..