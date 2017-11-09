 »   »   » Nivin Pauly & Rosshan Andrrews To Team Up Once Again?

Nivin Pauly's upcoming projects are high on expectations and those films would definitely explore the actor in him. The prominent among them is Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and featuring the young actor in the lead role.
Rosshan Andrrews is one of the most prolific film-makers of Mollywood and he has brought out the best of his actors in most of his movies. Upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni marks Nivin Pauly and the film-maker's first association.
Now, it seems like the duo is all set to team up yet again, after Kayamkulam Kochunni. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Rosshan Andrrews is planning to cast Nivin pauly in his next venture, as well. Keep scrolling down to know more regarding the same..
A Survival Thriller..
According to a report by Times Of India, the actor and the director will team up for a film, which will be in the lines of a survival thriller. Popular writer Unni R will pen the script for the movie.
Unni R's Response..
While speaking to Times Of India, writer Unni R stated that they had discussed the subject some time ago but still nothing has been confirmed yet as they are still to discuss more about the project.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Meanwhile, the shoot of Kayamkulam Kochunni, which commenced in the month of September is progressing. The movie is shaping up as the biggest ever project in the acting career of Nivin Pauly, so far. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film by April 2018.
Nivin Pauly's Next Release
Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly's next release is expected to be the Tamil movie Richie, which had set some records with its first teaser. According to the reports, the film might hit the theatres in December. Apart from Richie, Nivin Pauly also has Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude lined up for a release.