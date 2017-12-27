 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's 2017: Exploring The Actor In Him!

Nivin Pauly was touted to have a magnificent 2017 with some promising projects in the pipeline. In fact, the humongous success that he tasted in the year 2016 further increased the expectations on the actor's films in 2017.

It was a decent year for Nivin Pauly but it has to be said that 2017 wasn't as good as 2016 for Nivin Pauly, as far as the box office performances of his movies are concerned. But still, he continued his tryst with hits at the box office with some of his movies. Nivin Pauly has had three major releases in the year 2017.

Nevertheless, we saw the actor coming out of his comfort zone. He explored the actor in him with the movies of 2017, which in turn made the year a fruitful one for Nivin Pauly. Take a look at the movies of Nivin Pauly, which hit the theatres in 2017..