 »   »   » REVEALED! Nivin Pauly's Character In Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela!

Popular young actor Nivin Pauly will be next seen in the movie Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which marks the directorial debut of Premam fame Althaf, who also appeared in the movie Sakhavu.

This Nivin Pauly starrer is slated for a release during the upcoming Onam season and the team is busy promoting the film, by introducing the prominent characters of the movie, through various posters.



Most recently, Nivin pauly came up with a Facebook post, in which he has shared some of the details about his character in the Njandukalude Nattiil Oridavela.



Nivin Pauly will be seen playing a character named Kurian Chacko, who according to the actor is a fun loving, who is also a day-dreamer. Interestingly, Kurian Chacko is also a guy who is eager to get married.



Take a look at the complete Facebook post of the actor..







It seems like Nivin Pauly will surely put up an entertaining performance as Kurian Chacko in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Once again, the audinces would get to see the young actor in a perfect family entertainer.



Apart from Nivin Pauly, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela also features Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Siju Wilson, Srinda Arhaan, Ahaana Kridhnan etc., in important roles.