 »   »   » Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochuni Gets Bigger And Bigger!

Nivin Pauly has some big and prestigious projects in the kitty, which are in various stages of production. The prominent one among those is Kayamkulam Kochunni, the pre-production work of which is going at full swing.

This upcoming film of Nivin Pauly will be a big budget venture and some of the big names of the industry will be a part of the technical department of the movie. Earlier, it was reported that Satheesh, the sound designer of Baahubali will be a part of the project.



Now, if reports are to be believed, the team of this Nivin Pauly starrer has roped in popular Indian cinematographer Binod Pradhan, to handle to cinematography department of the movie. The veteran cinematographer is famous for his works in movies like 1941: A Love Story, Devdas, Rang De Basanti and many more.



Importantly, Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni will be his debut work in Malayalam and the presence of such a stalwart is definitely a big boost for the film.



Reportedly, Kayamkulam Kochunni is all set to go on floors by the month of September. Recently, a casting call notice for the film was also put forth by the team.



Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni will have its script penned by Bobby-Sanjay duo. The film is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Films.