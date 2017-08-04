 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni Character Sketch Goes Viral!

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller is all set to essay the historical character Kayamkulam Kochunni, in the upcoming Roshan Andrews project. Recently, director Roshan revealed the first character sketch of Nivin's Kochunni, through his Facebook page.

The interesting character sketch promises that the movie, which has been titled as Kayamkulam Kochunni, will present the actor in a totally different get-up. Nivin will sport a closely-tonsured hairdo and twirled moustache, for his role in the movie.



Interestingly, the character sketch has portrayed Nivin Pauly aka Kayamkulam Kochunni in a full-defiend highwayman look, with a double barrel gun, bullet string, and two knives. It also hints the actor will be appearing in an ancient rural look, with a Pulimurugan model sandals.



According to the close sources, Nivin Pauly is planning to shed a few kilos and get a special training on Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art form, for the perfection of his role. Reportedly, the actor will be using the ancient Travancore slang in the movie.



Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is based on the Kayamkulam Kochunni stories in Kottarathil Sankunni's Aithihyamala, is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. Amala Paul has been roped in, to the essay the female lead in the project which is produced by Gokulam Gopalan.