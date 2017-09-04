 »   »   » WOW! Nivin Pauly's Moothon Gets A Hollywood Connection!

The upcoming movies of Nivin Pauly are sure to explore the talented actor in him. He has a list of promising projects, which will feature the actor in different avatars.

One such upcoming film is Moothon,, helmed by actor-turned-film-maker Geethu Mohandas. This upcoming Nivin pauly starrer is getting bigger and bigger with each pasing day, with some big names joining the crew of the movie.



Now, here is an interesting update about the film, which is sure to explain the splendour of the project. The film is all set to have a Hollywood connection, but how? Keep scrolling down to know more about this..



The Connection With Life Of Pi.. In a recent interview given to Times Of India, actor Nivin Pauly revealed a few details about the movie. He confirmed that team behind the graphics work of the Hollywood film Life Of Pi has been roped in for Moothon, as well.

Life Of Pi.. Life Of Pi, the Hollywood movie, which hit the theatres in 2012 is one of the highly acclaimed movies of this decade. The graphics and VFX works of the movie did win wide accolades. Moreover, the film even went on to fetch the Oscar award for the Best VFX.

More About Moothon.. In the interview, Nivin Pauly opened up that Moothon will be a film, of which all Malayalis could be proud of. He also confirmed that Geethu Mohandas's Moothon is very much a mainstream movie.

Filming Of Moothon.. Reportedly, the first schedule of shoot of Moothon has already been completed. The initial portions of the film were shot in Mumbai. Reportedly, the next portions of the film will be shot in Lakshadweep.



Well, Moothon ranks high on expectations. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly underwent a special training for Moothon and the actor will be heard using the Jesri dialect in the movie. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2018.