 »   »   » Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Gets A Release Date!

Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is one of the highly talked about Malayalam movies in social media. Thanks to the good online promotion tactics adopted by the team of the movie.

It was already confirmed that this Nivin Pauly starrer will make it to the theatres during the upcoming Onam season. Now, the team has locked the exact release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela will hit the theatres on September 1, 2017. It is not clear whether the film will have a solo release as Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa is also expected to hit the theatres on the same day. Prithviraj's Adam Joan will hit the theatres on August 31. Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam might also hit the theatres on the same day.



Directed by Althaf, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is expected to be a treat for the family audiences. The makers did introduce each and every prominent character of the movie, through postres designed for each one of them.



Apart from Nivin Pauly, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela also features Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Siju Wilson, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Srinda Ashab, Ahaana Krishna, Krishna Shankar, Sharafudheen etc., in important roles.