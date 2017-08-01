 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: Lal's Character Poster Is Out

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer, is expected to hit the theaters for this Onam season. The movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, marks the directorial debut of Premam fame Althaf Salim.

Nivin Pauly recently revealed the character poster of Lal, who essays the character Chacko in the movie, through his official Facebook page. From the first poster, it is evident that the actor-director is playing an interesting role in the movie.



The poster hints that Chacko is a man, who gets irritated very often. If the reports are to be believed, Lal is appearing as the father of Nivin Pauly in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is written by director Althaf Salim himself.



Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela will also mark the comeback of senior actress Shanthi Krishna, after a long gap of about two decades. Reportedly, Shanthi Krishna is essaying the role of Nivin Pauly's mother, in the movie.



Debutante Aishwarya Lekshmi and Njan Steve Lopez fame Ahaana Krishna essay the female leads in the movie. Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Krishnashankar, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, etc., in the supporting roles.



Newcomer Mukesh Muralidharan is the director of photography. Bijibal's former associate Justin Varghese composes the music. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, for Pauly Jr. Pictures.