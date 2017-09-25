 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Starts Preparations For Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Mollywood is all set to join hands for the upcoming historical drama, Kayamkulam Kochunni. The movie, which is directed by Roshan Andrews, stars Nivin Pauly in the titular character Kochunni, the highwayman.

Interestingly, the young actor has finally started the preparation for his ambitious project. Nivin Pauly, along with his Kayamkulam Kochunni co-star Sunny Wayne, has started learning the martial art form Kalaripayattu, for the movie.