 »   »   » Nivin Pauly To Team Up With Thala Ajith In Viswasam?

With back-to-back successes at the box office, Nivin Pauly's stardom has touched newer heights. He has a bagful of promising projects through which he will be seen associating with some of the top film-makers.
Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is all set to try his luck in Kollywood, as well with the upcoming Tamil movie Richie, the trailer and posters of which did create a big sensation.
In fact, Nivin Pauly is one among those very few Malayalam actors, who have a dedicated fan base in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, rumours are rife regarding Nivin Pauly's next film in Tamil and speculations are doing the rounds that he might team up with none other than, Thala Ajith.
Nivin pauly Being Considered For Thala Ajith's Viswasam
Rumours regarding the same have spread like wildfire. Speculations are rife that Nivin Pauly is being considered for an important role in Thala Ajith's Viswasam, along with some other leading actors. No official confirmation has been made from the actor's or the team's side regarding the same.
More About Viswasam..
Viswasam will be Thala Ajith's next release. The film marks the popular actor's fourth association with film-maker Siva. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film as a Deepavali release of 2018.
Richie
Meanwhile, Richie, which is Nivin Pauly's first straight Tamil movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 08, 2017. The film, directed by Gautham Ramachandran is high on expectations and is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The movie will get an equally big release in Kerala.
Nivin Pauly's Next Release In Malayalam
Nivin Pauly was previously seen in the film Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which had hit the theatres during the Onam season. The wait is on for his next major release in Malayalam. Reportedly, the actor's next Malayalam movie release will be Hey Jude, which also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.