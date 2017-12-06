 »   »   » Nivin Pauly To Team Up With Thala Ajith In Viswasam?

With back-to-back successes at the box office, Nivin Pauly's stardom has touched newer heights. He has a bagful of promising projects through which he will be seen associating with some of the top film-makers.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is all set to try his luck in Kollywood, as well with the upcoming Tamil movie Richie, the trailer and posters of which did create a big sensation.

In fact, Nivin Pauly is one among those very few Malayalam actors, who have a dedicated fan base in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, rumours are rife regarding Nivin Pauly's next film in Tamil and speculations are doing the rounds that he might team up with none other than, Thala Ajith.